CHASS and PTI Upper East Regional Branch outdoored

The retired Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and Principals of Technical Institution (PTI), has organized an out-dooring of the association in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region, with the motto “Service with Experience”.

The two associations came into being about four years ago, and the out-dooring ceremony was to draw the attention of stakeholders in the education of the existence of the two associations, and the contributions they can offer to education delivery in the Upper East Region, and for that matter Ghana as a whole.

The association aims to bring together, all retired Heads of Senior High Schools and Principals of Technical Institutions, to foster fraternity through regular meetings on a rotational basis, to facilitate active participation in the activities of the association, create a common forum to have a familiar voice on issues of education in Ghana, give advice and technical support to heads of educational institutions who may need their input, to offer solidarity among members and to raise funds to support each other in times of need.

In a solidarity message, the Upper East Regional Chairman of NAGRAT, Charles Akunzebe, stated that NAGRAT is solidly behind them. He said the formation has been far too long but better late than never. He added that there are so many things happening that active CHASS cannot speak because they are afraid that they may be axed or drag them back to the classroom.

He added that once they have retired, they are fathers, mothers, and ground parents full of wisdom and knowledge and have nothing to fear. He urges them to do research about education delivery in the Upper East, write about it if they can, or better still, organize press conferences and speak about the issues as they are devoid of partisanship. He noted that NAGRAT is ready to support them financially.

Mr. Akunzebe lamented that, as far as education delivery is concerned in the Upper East Region, there are no textbooks, and school feeding is nothing to write home about. He stated that the performance of BECE and WASSCE is not the best. "As an association of retirees, these are issues that should be looked into and spoken to by the government so that they can come to the aid of our children," he stressed.

The Regional Chairman of CHASS Upper East Richard Akumbas Ayabilla expressed joy for the out-dooring of the association saying there is a lot they can bring to bear especially in this period of secondary education. "Secondary education is the bridged in on the education ladder, for any child to make it in education is at the secondary school level and, so the role they played before their retirement should not be underestimated for they have built the lives of many. it is they the retiree who thought them all."

In a keynote address, a retired educationalist Robert Akurugu Adjene advised all to avoid the blame game syndrome and focus on what each and everyone can bring on board to help change the already jammed educational system.