Agroyesum: Chief escapes death after motorcycle crashed, broke ankle

Chief of Manso Agroyesum in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region Nana Tabi III nearly died due to bad roads after he fell off his motorcycle in an accident on the Agroyesum-Kumasi main road.

Recounting his ordeal on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Thursday, October 27, Agroyesum Chief explained how the poor nature of the road nearly took his life.

“I was traveling on a motorcycle Wednesday evening when we got to a point the bike nearly stuck in the mud and slid. We fell off, I broke my ankle and sustained several bruises not to talk of how the motorcycle fell on me.”

The chief told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that since he ascended the throne he has never seen an asphaltic road in his area.

“We are patiently waiting for a politician who will come here to campaign for votes. We will drive them away, we have been voting for NPP since the days of [former] President Kufuor but we have nothing to show off, our roads are very bad,” he lamented.

Agroyesum is the only community within the Amansie South enclave that has a hospital. St Martin’s Hospital serves inhabitants within the Amansie South, West, Central and parts of Fomena and Obuasi.

The poor nature of the road has been taking a toll on quality health delivery as ambulances hardly make it on the road when there’s the need to refer patients from Agroyesum to Kumasi and other referral centers.

Nana Tabi III further made clarion calls to authorities as matter of urgency to fix the road to avoid fatal accidents from recurring.

---3news.com