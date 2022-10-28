Let’s re-visit ‘operation feed yourself' to move away from the over-reliance of food imports – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has proposed that government should focus on supporting large-scale farming for the country to achieve food sufficiency.

Delivering an address on the state of the Ghanaian economy on the theme ‘Building the Ghana We Want’, the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition NDC wants Ghana to revisit ‘operation feed yourself’.

“It is said that out of adversity comes opportunity. Restriction of importation of some of these products, side-by-side with increased local production, is a realistic proposition that we need to begin to consider,” former President John Dramani Mahama shared.

He continued, “There must be prioritization and strategic investment in private commercial large-scale production of these commodities. We cannot sustain progress in agricultural production based on only support for small-scale producers. Government must support large-scale commercial agricultural production to achieve food self-sufficiency. We must look at the entire value from production to processing and marketing.”

Among several other recommendations made, the former President also proposed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should cut the size of his government to save money.

John Dramani Mahama also wants all non-essential projects such as the 116 million Euro new Accra International Conference Centre and construction of new embassy buildings for new missions abroad must be suspended for now.

He emphasised that although he is a Christian, he said the public funding of the national cathedral, particularly at this time, must stop.