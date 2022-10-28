Ashaiman clashes: Police confirm arrest of 29 suspects for causing violence

The Police in Accra is investigating the violent clashes recorded at Ashaiman early on Friday morning.

In an official statement from the Ghana Police Service, it has confirmed that 29 suspects have been arrested for their involvement in violent clashes between two factions at New Tulaku, Ashaiman in the wee hours of October 28.

Preliminary investigations by the Police have uncovered that a misunderstanding between two rival factions at the New Tulaku meat market resulted in the attack.

In the end, six people sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured persons are currently at the hospital receiving medical attention, and are all in stable condition, according to the medical authorities.

The police have since restored calm and increased visibility at Ashaiman and its environs.

The Police are assuring the general public that the investigation continues and all those involved will be brought to justice.