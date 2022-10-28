Sack Ken Ofori-Atta to boost investor confidence - Kwaku Kobeah

A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has advised President Nana Akufo Addo as a matter of urgency sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta to boost investor confidence in the country's economy.

Ghana’s economy keeps sinking with rising inflation and cedis depreciation as market women and traders demonstrate over the collapse of their businesses.

But the Ghanaian Businessman in the United Kingdom and a Presidential Candidate hopeful of the NDC, Mr Kwaku Kobeah is of the view that there are many investors who are keeping their monies away from the economy since they do not have any confidence in the minister to restore the ailing economy.

“It is obvious now that the finance minister has failed and the longer he prolongs at the ministry the difficult we go through as a country,” Mr Kwaku Kobeah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

According to Mr Kobeah, Ghana’s total public debt stock went up marginally by ¢130 million to ¢393.4 billion in June 2022, about 78.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product. He noted that the situation will affect the economy since there is no policy or production that can reduce the rate of importation into the country.

He said even though Parliament has failed under Article 82 which gives a clear procedure on how a Minister can be removed Ken Ofori-Atta stay in office will bring back the era of 'Kalabule' in 1979 when the military took over to discipline some traders on the street who are taking undue advantage to deliberately inflate prices of their goods.