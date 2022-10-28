Majority denies taking money to back down on Ken Ofori-Atta's dismissal

The Majority Caucus has denied taking money from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to back down on their stance for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be removed as the substantive Minister.

Mr Andy Appiah Kubi, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central Constituency in the Ashanti Region led some 87 MPs to state their claims about the abysmal performance of the Finance Minister and subsequently demanded his removal from office.

The NPP MPs last Tuesday organised a press conference in Parliament to state their claims for the Finance Minister to be removed from office. However, the MPs backed down on their stance after a meeting with the President on Wednesday.

Mr Appiah Kubi, spokesperson for the MPs denied taking money from the presidency when he spoke in an interview reacting to the rumour on some social media platforms that the 88 MPs took money from the president when they met with him.

The MP on Thursday, October 27, 2022, said: “We were not motivated by material gains in heeding the president's plea for the finance minister to continue with the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund team.”

“We have not been induced with money to abandon the charge to have the Finance Minister removed.

“Even though we have backed down on our claims we were not induced to do so. We are men of conscience,” he maintained.

