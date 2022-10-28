Deal with traders taking advantage of economic challenges to increase prices anyhow – Hassan Ayariga to gov’t

The Founder of All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has bemoaned how traders and businesses are taking advantage of the crisis situation in the country to deliberately hike the prices of commodities.

According to him, it is important that the government puts in place key measures to deal with such people.

Speaking to GTV on the breakfast show on Friday, October 28, the Ghanaian politician and businessman stressed, “Traders and businessmen in Ghana are taking undue advantage of government failure to increase prices anyhow and they must be dealt with.”

Hassan Ayariga also noted that if he was President today, he would ban the trading of forex in the country and close down all forex bureaus

“We are a country that does not spend dollars but almost everything in Ghana is priced in dollars, real estate and many other sectors trade in dollars.

“If I were in charge of this economy, I would have banned the excessive usage of dollars in the country, I would ban the use of dollars for any kind of transaction,” Hassan Ayariga shared.

The 2020 presidential candidate added, “It shouldn't be possible for people on the black market to have access to thousands and millions of dollars. In other countries you can't carry even 10,000 dollars around, the moment you do a transaction of that level you will be figured out.

“I would have banned all forex bureaus and black market operators if I were president in these times, the usage of the dollar would be a taboo if I were in charge of this economy.”

He stressed that Ghana is in its current mess due to lack of leadership.