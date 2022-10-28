I know for a fact that talks with IMF are not going well because of Ofori-Atta – Renowned Economist

Kwame Pianim

Economist and Ghanaian businessman, Kwame Pianim has said there is a need for President Akufo-Addo to take a bold decision and remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, he knows for a fact that because the Finance Minister is leading the negotiations with the IMF, things are not going well.

“Ken Ofori-Atta is not a credible messenger…Somebody who didn’t want to be taking this route, how can you say he should lead it?”

“The IMF negotiation is not going well [and] I know this for a fact,” Kwame Pianim shared in an interview with TV3.

He added that as a result, the IMF is waiting on President Akufo-Addo to act boldly for the sake of credibility.

“What the IMF is waiting for is a bold, credible pronouncement from the president as he did over the Covid,” the renowned economist indicated.

Despite several calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed since the start of the year, President Akufo-Addo has always shot down such calls, insisting that the performance of the Minister has been excellent.

On Tuesday, the Majority Members of Parliament who have had enough of the Finance Minister piled pressure on President Akufo-Addo to remove him.

They threatened that if the President refuses to listen to their call, they will boycott businesses of the government in Parliament including the hearing of the 2023 Budget Statement next month.

However, after a meeting with the President, they agreed for Ken Ofori-Atta to remain at post to close the negotiations with the IMF.