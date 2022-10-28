ModernGhana logo
Economic hardships: Gov’t must halt construction of National Cathedral, non-essential projects – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has charged the ruling government to put on hold all non-essential projects for the sake of the struggling Ghanaian economy.

He stressed that non-essential projects such as the National Cathedral, the 116 million euro new Accra International Conference Centre, and the Construction of New Embassy buildings for new Missions abroad must be suspended for now.

He insists that if the National Cathedral must be built, it must be done with private funds.

“The public funding of the National Cathedral particularly at this time must stop. Being a Christian myself and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in national affairs, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this time, warranting further injection of scarce public funds.

“If it must be built, it must be built with private funds,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition NDC was delivering an address to the nation at the UPSA auditorium on Thursday, October 27, when he shared these proposals.

Despite sharing in the idea that the Ghanaian economy reaching its worst state, the former President is also confident that things can get better.

During his address, John Dramani Mahama used the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to have hope and support the government.

“Together we can save Ghana and build the Ghana we want regardless of how bad the situation is. I still have hope that we can turn things around. Wholeheartedly, I believe in the resilience of our people,” ex-President Mahama stressed.

