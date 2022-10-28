Economic crisis: I won't say 'I told you so' — Mahama says Akufo-Addo gov't behaving like 'robots' singing

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the “temptation to say ‘I told you so’” in relation to Ghana’s economic “mess”, “may be strong, but we do not believe that this is the time for the vainglorious pursuit of vindication, and neither is there any room for gloating”.

At a lecture on the failing economy at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on Thursday evening (27 October 2022), Mr Mahama decried how President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government have failed to own the crisis and show leadership.

“Even now, as Ghanaians continue to suffer, there is a desperate effort to shift blame”, he observed, explaining: “In almost robotic fashion, the government and its hirelings recite in unison, that we are at this perilous juncture only because of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary”.

Painting a gloomy picture of the Ghanaian economy to set the tone for his lecture, Mr Mahama said: “In the last few years, our economy has lurched from crisis to crisis, ultimately resulting in the most debilitating living conditions in several decades. Within a space of ten months, our currency, the Ghana Cedi, has depreciated by over 62% against the US dollar which is the highest in recent memory”.

“Our public debt is projected to hover around GH¢ 522 billion by the close of this year, with a corresponding debt to GDP ratio of above 100%. The debt service obligation arising from this is monstrous and, is making it impossible to finance almost all critical sectors of the economy”.

“The wage bill has gone up due to unbridled recruitment into all sectors of the public service resulting from a poor capacity of the private sector to mop up the teeming youth graduating from all levels of our educational system”.

“Worse still, Ghana has been classified as the country with the highest likelihood of debt default, which reflects the multiple downgrades by the international credit agencies. As it stands, we remain firmly shut out of the international bond market. Inflation is almost 40% and is set to rise higher”, continued Mr Mahama.

“Amidst contestations about the credibility of the method applied, some finance and economic experts believe that the reported inflation numbers, as with other economic indices, are worse than the published narratives. Ghana is on record as having the highest food inflation in the world at 122% notwithstanding the much-touted but grossly mismanaged Planting for Food and Jobs programme”, he added.

The 2020 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress noted further: “We are grappling with treasury bill rates of about 30% as local investors in our financial instruments suffer huge risks associated with lending to government”.

“We are also experiencing massive reverse capital flows as investors lose what is left of their confidence in our economy and pull out in droves. It is estimated that as much as $ 2 billion have been taken out of our economy by investors who fear the worse since the beginning of this crisis”.

“Cote d’Ivoire and other neighbouring countries have become the latest operational destination for many multinational businesses, while others have pulled out completely from Ghana”, he pointed out.

These, he said, “are not just abstract numbers or vague data constructs. They offer a bird’s eye view of the state of our economy, and translate into our everyday lives, our daily suffering, and struggles”.

“They underscore our reality, and the devastation millions of Ghanaian households are going through today. Ladies and gentlemen, the daily price increases, unending fuel price adjustments, ever-rising inflation, a fast-depreciating currency, corruption, arrogant and insensitive leadership, and the waste of scarce resources, have combined to make life simply unbearable for the generality of Ghanaians”.

He noted that the prices of items including everyday medication, salt, gari and cooking oil, are “constantly on the rise”.

“If you do not buy an item at a particular point in time, you are likely to find that the price has significantly increased a few hours later”, he indicated.

Also, he mentioned, “the mortgage market is collapsing and is threatening the financial plans of many families. Mothers suffer heartbreak each day because they cannot afford to feed their children like they used to”.

Further, he said: “Countless young people with enormous potential are struggling to pursue their lifelong dreams because of financial problems. Small entrepreneurs are frustrated as they break their backs to keep their businesses open against great odds”.

“This is not just an instalment in cyclical hardships, and we should not pretend that it is. Investments have been lost; businesses have been destroyed; the pharmaceutical sector threatens to increase prices further and are threatening to re-introduce the obnoxious cash and carry system”, explained Mr Mahama.

“People have been struck by sicknesses and are unable to seek medical attention, due to prohibitive costs and regrettably some have paid the ultimate price with their lives”.

The standard of living, purchasing power, life savings and quality of life of the ordinary Ghanaian is depreciating by the day, he said.

“Many are terrified that tomorrow may be worse as they grapple with the uncertainty of our current situation”, he said.

He said despite his several warnings to the government of the impending doom, nothing was done about the situation.

“The signs of this crisis have been there since 2018 when alarming increases in our public debt levels and huge expenditure overruns became apparent. The NDC did not keep quiet when it became obvious that we were heading for a ditch. We spoke up. We advised the government. We made suggestions. I even asked the government to desist from the creative accounting through which Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was selective in presenting budget data and thereby creating a picture that was rosy but far removed from reality”.

“All these fell on deaf ears. The government became even more brazen and reckless and took their mismanagement to dizzying heights in the run-up to the 2020 elections amidst boastful claims that they were the best managers of the economy”.

“Immediately after the elections, it became clear that we had been thrown into a bottomless pit of debt, staggering budget deficits and a rapidly deteriorating fiscal position”, he noted.

“The looming disaster at the time required an urgent response. Even as the crisis deepened earlier this year, we in the NDC beseeched the government with many prescriptions, which I articulated at the ‘Ghana at the Crossroads speech’ in May this year and urged the government to seek multilateral assistance urgently”.

“Among others, I also called on President Akufo-Addo to expeditiously convene a national dialogue on the economy at which the best and brightest minds our nation has, could huddle together, and formulate a robust response to our challenges. I guess it is too late for that now”.

“I re-echoed demands by Ghanaians that the finance minister and the Chair of the Economic Management Team, who have been primarily responsible for this economic catastrophe, be relieved of their positions to breed confidence among stakeholders and offer the economy a new lease of life. I asked that the President deploys some of the arsenals in the Presidential toolkit and reshuffle his government to inject innovation and freshness of thinking into the running of the country”.

“I also asked that the President addresses the nation to inform the public of the specific steps he was intending to take to weather the pending economic storm. This address was meant to calm the anxiety of the investor community and rally Ghanaians behind any such efforts. Regrettably, the President dug in and failed to do any of these”.

“Let me note that, since this event was advertised, I have been made aware that the President intends to address the nation sometime this weekend. It is my prayer that his words would strike the right chords in the hearts of Ghanaians. Since my speech in May, the situation has spiralled out of control and the effects have been calamitous for all of us”.

“In fact, because of COVID-19, this government received more than a $6 billion windfall from both domestic and external sources. But for the deep hole in our finances and the reckless election 2020 expenditure, this should have been sufficient to protect Ghanaians against the disease and promote post-pandemic economic recovery”.

“There has been a desperate attempt at ‘political equalisation’ by propagandists and supporters of the Government – claiming that all political parties are the same. Subtly, they are attempting to suggest that no other person could have done better; or that all political parties in Ghana cannot be differentiated ideologically. For the avoidance of doubt, we, in the NDC, will not have dared be as reckless, nor would we have been allowed to be as irresponsible in the handling of the public purse and the nation’s resources as the NPP has been. We’ve had our own set of challenges in government but nothing we did, or the outcome thereof, has come anywhere close to the disaster unfolding before our eyes today”.

Source: ClassFMonline.com