Akufo-Addo must avoid ‘Mickey Mouse’ form of debt restructuring; it will hurt Ghana big time – Ato Forson

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has implored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that his government attaches seriousness to the debt restructuring process.

Following its decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support, it has become crucial for the government to restructure the debt of the country to enable it service its debts.

According to Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, any attempt to do shoddy work during the restructuring process will land Ghana in very big trouble.

Speaking at John Dramani Mahama’s event to address the nation on Thursday, October 27, the former Deputy Finance Minister urged President Akufo-Addo to ensure his government does not target domestic creditors.

“Mr. President, please beware that, a mickey mouse form of debt restructuring will hurt Ghana BIG TIME. Your debt restructuring must not target domestic creditors. It will destroy us,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said during his address.

He noted that Ghana is in a deep mess because the managers of the economy failed to act when things started deteriorating.

He opines that the ruling government is all about winning the next elections and never wants to accept responsibility for its failures.

To address the worsening state of the Ghanaian economy, Dr. Ato Foson wants the government to prioritise and rationalise expenditure by cutting all unnecessary and frivolous expenditures.

While insisting that imposing taxes at this time will hurt Ghanaians and undermine economic growth and recovery, the Minority MP adds that there is an urgent need to improve compliance in tax collection.