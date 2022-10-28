Mothers suffer heartbreak each day because they can no longer feed their children – Mahama

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need for a collective effort to help the government address the hardships in the country caused by the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

Addressing the nation on the state of the economy on Thursday, October 27, the former President said mothers are getting heartbreaks day in and day out because they are not able to feed their children like they used to.

“Mothers suffer heartbreak each day because they cannot afford to feed their children like they used to. Countless young people with enormous potential are struggling to pursue their lifelong dreams because of financial problems. Small entrepreneurs are frustrated as they break their backs to keep their businesses open against great odds. This is not just an installment in cyclical hardships, and we should not pretend that it is,” John Dramani Mahama said in his address.

In a call on Ghanaians in the midst of hardships, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC charged the citizenry to eat local foods and buy local goods to boost the economy.

“Let us consciously eat more of our local foods – Rice, Cassava, Gob3 to support the economy,” Mahama implored.

During his address, the former president also supported the appeal by President Akufo-Addo to the military.

He said although times are hard, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Security Services should remain loyal to the Constitution.

“Together we can save Ghana and build the Ghana we want regardless of how bad the situation is. I still have hope that we can turn things around. Wholeheartedly, I believe in the resilience of our people.

“Remain loyal to the state and the constitution. The current economic situation does not give excuses to engage in any acts that are unconstitutional, we can turn the situation around,” ex-President Mahama emphasised.