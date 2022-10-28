Together we can save Ghana's economy — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed hope that the Ghana's economy will get better.

In his view, with unity, Ghanaians can turn the fortunes of the economy around to benefit all.

Delivering an address at the University of Professional Studies , Accra (UPSA) on Thursday October 27, said “together we can save Ghana and build the Ghana we want regardless of how bad the situation is. I still have hope that we can turn things around. Whole heartedly, I believe in the resilience of our people.”

To the security agencies, he said “remain loyal to the state and the constitution. The current economic situation does not give excuses to engage in any acts that are unconstitutional, we can turn the situation around.”

He further called on all Ghanaians to consume locally produced foods as a way of supporting the economy.

“Let us consciously eat more of our local foods – Rice, Cassava, Gob3 to support the economy.

Ghana is facing economic challenges just as other countries are also doing.

The local currency, the Cedi is pef0fming poorly against the Dollar.

—3news.com