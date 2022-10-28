Send Ghana releases report on COVID-19 vaccine monitoring research

With the zeal to see quality healthcare delivery practised, Send Ghana took it upon itself to survey how the COVID-19 vaccine was carried out with funding from the Partnership for Transparency Fund (PTF).

On Thursday, October 27, the report was launched and discussed in a national stakeholders dialogue at the Tomreik hotel in East Legon, Accra.

The research was done to know citizens' experiences, opinions, and motivations for engaging in the vaccination, assess the extent of vaccination uptake, and how they adhered to the vaccination protocols.

It was also directed at assessing the distribution of cold chain and vaccination logistics, what influenced participation, to see if the health workers themselves were taking it and also understanding factors that influenced teachers and the health workers to take part in the vaccination.

Giving a preamble at the beginning of the program, Mrs. Harriet Nuamah Agyeman, who moderated the event, recalled that just a day after the Coronavirus disease had been declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana recorded its first case.

Luckily for Ghana, it was the first country in the world to receive 600,000 doses of the COVAX vaccine on February 24, 2021.

The vaccination exercise, which commenced right after receiving the doses, targeted vaccinating 17.5 million Ghanaians, excluding pregnant women and teenagers and later extended to 22.9 million to include pregnant women and teenagers who were initially removed.

In his welcome address, the Deputy Country Director for Send Ghana, Mr. Emmanuel Ayifah, noted that it is very necessary to embark on research to see how people reacted to the vaccination to restructure new ones should any other pandemic take Ghana by storm or the various immunisation exercises.

Dirk Matthiesen, CEO of PTF, spoke from Washington DC via Zoom and congratulated Send Ghana on embarking on such an important initiative, wishing the research findings to be used for their intended purpose.

Mrs. Anita Asare Awuku, the Project Officer for Send Ghana, presenting the research findings, revealed that they focused on the Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions and indicated that they interviewed 677 respondents out of a total of 720 people who had passed through the vaccination process.

According to Mrs. Anita, the majority of the interviewees disclosed that several participants, per their response, were informed by their family members and friends, and were also satisfied with the time spent.

Regarding education about its side effects, about 56 per cent of interviewees noted that they were educated by the health workers.

In summary, some citizens who had taken the vaccine at the time of the research intimated that they did so to protect their family and close relatives from contracting the vaccine, with a few confessing that they took it because it was mandatory.

On the other hand, people who had not yet taken it responded that it was because they were afraid of possible side effects, had less education, or were not sure about its effectiveness, including some health personnel and teachers.

The research was carried out in the district health directorates of Tema, Accra Metropolis, Ashaiman, La Nkwantanang Madina, Oforikrom, Obuasi East, Asokwa, and Obuasi.

At the end, Send Ghana made some recommendations to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), such as "The Ghana Health Service should convene refresher sessions for its staff on the NDVP. Although the monitoring findings show compliance was generally good, this is necessary to enhance high levels of compliance with the guidelines of the NDVP.”

Following the presentation, the research book was officially launched by the Country Director, Mr. Emmanuel Ayifah and other representatives from partnering organizations.

The recommendations added, "Health Directorates are encouraged to sustain the vaccine promotion efforts/campaigns to contribute to the attainment of the country's herd immunity target. This is also necessary if set targets for the various districts are to be met.

“As of July 2022, for instance, the Accra metropolis had fully vaccinated 46.2% of its target population. Thus, vaccination promotion and/or information and education campaigns will contribute in no small way to encourage more people to vaccinate."

The above recommendations and several others were made in the research copy and also by the stakeholders who attended the dialogue, some of whom were from the Ghana Health Service, some teacher unions, UNICEF, WHO, and media personnel, as well as the hosts, Send Ghana.

Speaking to climax the program, the Deputy Country Director for Send Ghana, Mr. Emmanuel Ayifah, appreciated the support they received from the PTF, the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders.

He reiterated that they will make the findings very useful and also see to it that the detected errors are corrected. He also, on the sidelines, explained that the exercise was only based on the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions because those were the regions the disease dominated and also because of financial constraints.

The PTF commended Send Ghana for the initiative and urged them to continue with it to effect positive change in the health sector.

Send Ghana is a non-governmental organisation whose policy research and advocacy focus on pro-poor policy and development programme monitoring in Ghana, as well as service delivery through the promotion of livelihood security.