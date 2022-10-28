Remain loyal, dire economic crisis not excuse for unconstitutional acts — Mahama to Army, security services

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has made a passionate appeal to Ghana's Armed Forces and all the Security Services to remain true and loyal to the country’s Constitution.

Amid the current economic challenges facing the country, some people have warned that the unthinkable could happen if things do not change very soon.

While there remain fears that the Military could take matters into their hands to topple the government, President Akufo-Addo recently urged the Armed Forces to remain loyal to the Constitution as his government works to turn things around.

Delivering an address to the nation at an event at UPSA on Thursday, October 27, former President John Dramani Mahama said he is in full support of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s appeal to the military.

According to him, although things are tough, they will change for the better very soon.

“As I conclude let me state that I agree with the President and wish to add my voice to his call on our Armed Forces and security services to remain loyal to the State and the Constitution. The current economic circumstances though dire, do not give excuses for any acts that are unconstitutional.

“Working together as one people and using the levers of the constitution, we can turn this situation around. God bless our homeland Ghana,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama shared.

The 2020 Presidential candidate of the NDC during his address, stressed that he has no doubt that the future of Ghana will be bright.

“Together, we can save Ghana and build the Ghana we want. Regardless of how bad the situation is right now; I still have hope that we can turn things around. I wholeheartedly believe in the resilience of our people and the lengths we can go to secure a prosperous future for our families. I have had the privilege to work with some of the most brilliant Ghanaians and I have personally seen how dedicated they are to our country and its future,” John Dramani Mahama added.