Corruption is defeating the government of Akufo-Addo; he must stop shielding his appointees – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has shared that there is too much corruption in the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the nation from the auditorium of UPSA, Accra on Thursday, October 27, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) opined that it is clear corruption has defeated President Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to him, it is important that in the midst of the current poor state of the economy, the President stops shielding his appointees involved in corruption to ensure public funds are protected.

“Corruption is defeating the government of Akufo-Addo. Indeed it is fair to say that there has been no real fight put up against corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration. The misapplication of public funds by government appointees calls for radical action and not shielding of these perpetrators as we have sadly witnessed in the last few years,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said in his address.

Among many proposals made to the government, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC recommended that all non-essential projects should be suspended.

He stressed that non-essential projects such as the 116 million euro new Accra International Conference Centre and the Construction of New Embassy buildings for new Missions abroad must be suspended for now.

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama also wants the construction of the National Cathedral to cease for now.

He insists that if the National Cathedral must be built, it must be built with private funds.

“The public funding of the National Cathedral particularly at this time must stop. Being a Christian myself and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in national affairs, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this time, warranting further injection of scarce public funds. If it must be built, it must be built with private funds,” John Dramani Mahama said.