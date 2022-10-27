Ghana in current economic mess because Akufo-Addo refused to call his untouchable cousin Ken Ofori-Atta to order — Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

27.10.2022 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana’s economy has been crippled due to President Akufo-Addo's refusal to take responsibility for poor decisions taken by his government.

Delivering an address on the theme “Building the Ghana we want” on Thursday, October 27, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stressed that Ghana’s economy is in its current mess because the President has failed to call Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to order after messing up the country's economy.

In his view, the challenges facing the country have been caused by the reckless borrowing spree by the Finance Minister and the poor performance of the Economic Management Team led by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“To be clear we are in this mess because an untouchable Finance Minister relying on his data bank workers and neglecting the advise of seasoned experts at the finance ministry has been left to run this economy into the ground.

“We are in this mess because the so-called solid Economic Management Team over the last several years has been unable to call the president cousin to order when he embarked on a reckless borrowing spree when he embarked on indiscriminate closure of indigenous banks and financial institutions, and when he embarked upon on creative economic presentation of statistics to make our situation look rosier than the reality,” John Dramani Mahama said in his address to the nation at the UPSA.

The former President added, “We are in this mess because we have a president who fails to take responsibility and has instead left the nation on autopilot, in the hands of bungling ministers who he describes as excellent.”

According to John Dramani Mahama, the President must without delay sack the Finance Minister and bring in a new person with fresh ideas to lead the Ministry.

In a jab, he rhetorically asked whether the ruling government no longer has the men for the job.

He proposed that President Akufo-Addo stay away from reckless spending of scarce resources and cut expenditures as part of immediate measures to save the collapsing Ghanaian economy which has been downgraded to its worse state in the last few months.