Michael Adade’s Mikwad Foundation donates to Kekeli Foundation in Ho

CEO and Founder of Mikwad Foundation, Michael Kwame Adade has donated items worth 5,000 US Dollars to Kekeli Foundation in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho.

The Donation forms part of the foundation's annual donations and commemorates the Birthday of the CEO while supporting the works of self-advocacy groups to help young people with disabilities recognize their rights, establish parent self-help groups as a way of encouraging more involvement of their disabled children in their communities.

In an interaction with the staff of the centre, Michael Kwame Adade assured the staff and children that his foundation is ready to travel the journey with them in ensuring that such donations are made annually.

"Ï wants you to keep one thing in Mind, that Mikwad foundation is with you, you are not alone. I love you and I hope to see you soon," he stated.

Items donated include Bags of Rice, Oil, Diapers, Canned fish, clothing and undisclosed cash.

Michael Kwame Adade is a German-based Ghanaian, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who began his philanthropic works a few years ago by providing clothing and food to the homeless during winter in Germany.