Ghana is currently insolvent, bankrupt, and cannot repay its debt – Ato Forson

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has indicated that Ghana’s economic woes have reached their peak.

Speaking at an event organised at the UPSA for ex-President John Dramani Mahama to address the nation, the former Deputy Finance Minister stressed that Ghana is currently in a situation where its debt is highly unsustainable.

According to him, Ghana is currently bankrupt due to the mismanagement of President Akufo-Addo's government and citizens must brace themselves for harder times.

“Ghana will need to take a very bitter pill to address this cancer of national embarrassment and undeserving albatross arising from economic mismanagement. If this administration had heeded the wise council from the NDC, some CSO, as well as well-meaning Ghanaians, I’m aware that we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“Our unsustainable debt levels have led credit rating agencies to describe our dear country Ghana as a country where debt default is imminent with very little prospects for recovery,” Dr. Ato Forson said in his address.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Member of Parliament added, “Let me say that it is true that the public debt is the main problem. Excessive borrowing leading to public debt overhang and loss of access to the international capital market is the elephant in the room.

“Ghana is currently insolvent, bankrupt, and cannot repay its debt.”

In his address, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson indicated that the current government has lost its way.

He said it will be impossible for Ghana to grow out of its current due and must now repay its debt through fiscal adjustments.

Ghana’s debt burden is currently over GHS400 billion but it is projected that it could hit GHS522 by end of the year.