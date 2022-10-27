‘Failure’ Akufo-Addo should announce his resignation when he speaks on Sunday — Felix Kwakye

After several calls, President Akufo-Addo is set to address the nation on Sunday, October 30.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former Deputy Information Minister under the Mahama administration says he is expecting to see the President announce his resignation.

He explained in a tweet today, October 27, that President Akufo-Addo has failed the people of Ghana and, as such, needs to vacate his position before his tenure elapses.

"President Akufo-Addo should simply announce his resignation when he addresses the nation on Sunday. He had failed!" he shared.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Sunday, October 30 address the nation on the economic challenges facing the country and its people.

The President made this known in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The address is scheduled for 8 pm, and will be telecast on ‘GTV and on major television networks across the country, the post said.