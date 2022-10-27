'Ofori-Atta must go' MPs were fueled by their constituents - Majority Leader

27.10.2022 LISTEN

The Majority Leader of Parliament Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says calls by some NPP Members of Parliament to sack the finance minister Hon Ken Ofori Atta was fueled by their constituents.

According to him, the decision by NPP MPs to call for the head of the finance minister over severe economic hardships followed clarion calls by the very people who voted them into power.

The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency said this during an interview with the Kumasi OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Thursday October 27 2022.

"Members of Parliament on the Majority side had during a meeting vehemently asked me as their leader to convey a message to the president on the sacking of the finance minister, almost all MPs who were present at the meeting said their constituents are not happy with the performance of the embattled minister and so called for his removal,” he stated.

Background

Some New Patriotic Party MPs numbering over 80 on Tuesday October 25, 2022, called for the immediate dismissal of the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

According to them, the continuous stay of Ken Ofori-Atta in office was diminishing investor confidence and further depreciation of the local currency against the dollar and major currencies.

They petitioned the President to either remove him or face a boycott in Parliament.

“If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate,” Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, spokesperson for the Majority caucus and MP for Asante-Akim North Constituency indicated

President’s Plea

Responding to their demand, President Akufo-Addo appealed to the aggrieved NPP MPs to hold on till Ken Ofori-Atta concludes negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President says, terminating the appointment of Mr. Ofori-Atta will disrupt the programme.

At a meeting with the aggrieved MPs at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo appealed for calm.

Majority MPs accept President's plea

Following the plea from the President, the Majority Caucus in Parliament says it has agreed to President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to allow Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, stay in office to conclude the IMF negotiation.