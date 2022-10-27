Court grants former PPA Boss' request for his passport to be released

27.10.2022 LISTEN

The High Court sitting in Accra today October 27 granted a request by the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei for his passport to be released to him.

This is to enable him renew his British visa and to travel for business.

This was announced by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that is prosecuting him.

Mr Boateng Adjei and his brother-in-law, Mr Francis Kwaku Arhin, are standing trial on corruption and corruption related offences.

They were granted GH¢5 million bail with two sureties to be justified.

As part of the bail conditions, Mr. Boateng Adjei charged with 17 counts …made up of eight counts of using public office for-profit and 9 counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage, was ordered to deposit his passport with the Registrar of the court.

---3news.com