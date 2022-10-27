Always blanketing your lies with proper English — Netizen slam Gabby over his tweet

In a tweet, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) believes this is not the time for individualistic or partisan interests following the severe economic crisis.

He said the journey to economic redemption should be communal.

Sharing his assertions on Wednesday, October 26, seen by Modernghana News, the NPP stalwart further argued that the ruling party (NPP) deserves to be lauded and supported in its quest to see the country prosper.

"You cannot but admire the New Patriotic Party. In the end, the focus of all parties concerned is that ultimately Ghana wins and that is where all minds should be and we believe will be," he tweeted.

However, Gabby’s assertion has elicited mixed feelings from some Ghanaians on Twitter. Some believe Gabby just used the tweet to cover up the crack in the NPP.

While others expressed satisfaction and applauded him for his post, others also promised to vote against the ruling NPP in 2024.

"Go and feed democracy and patriotism to your people. You wait for the coming elections. The people will humiliate you like you’ve never been humiliated before," a twitter user by the name ‘Gil’ said.

Another with the handle, Acquosua replied, "You know what Gabby, u just destroyed the little plan those 80 MPs from the majority side did yesterday with this tweet cus me ern, anything that comes out of your mouth is just you, blanketing your lies with proper English. And which Ghana are you talking about? The spoiled one?

Nii Tetteh, who supported Gabby’s assertion noted, "You’re right. The NPP is always leading the way when it comes to patriotism and dedication to democracy."