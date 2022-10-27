Economic crisis: The focus should be on Ghana, not individual partisan interests - Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) wants all hands on deck to find solutions to the country's current economic quagmire.

He noted that the interests of individual political parties should be put aside at these critical times and rather focus on how Ghana can bounce back from its current deteriorating economic state.

In a tweet on Wednesday, October 26, seen by Modernghana News, the NPP stalwart further argued that the NPP deserves to be lauded in its quest to see the country prosper.

He requested each citizen have faith in the economic redemption plans of the NPP government.

"You cannot but admire the New Patriotic Party. In the end, the focus of all parties concerned is that ultimately Ghana wins and that is where all minds should be and we believe will be," he tweeted.

Many citizens, amid the current hardships they face, seem to have lost faith in leadership and let go of their sense of patriotism.

Ghanaian businessmen and women have been hit by the falling cedi, which has been ranked the second worst performing currency in the world by Bloomberg.

Also, the inflation rate has seen a historical rise of 37.2 as of September 2022, according to the Ghana Statistical Service pushing prices of goods and services high.

The situation has been causing general commodity price instability as traders and merchants change their prices almost every moment.