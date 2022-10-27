Sachet water now 60pesewas; bag between GHS12 and GHS15

The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has announced new prices for bags and sachets of packaged water.

The reviewed prices take effect from Monday, October 31.

In its price review, NASPAWAP has proposed that the iced sachet water should be sold for GHS0.60pesewas.

A bag of the sachet water should be sold between GHS12 and GHS15 depending on the location of the retailer.

“It is recommended that iced bottled water, 500ml be retailed at GHS2.50 and iced bottles water 750ml or medium size be retailed at GHS3.50, iced bottle water 1.5L be retailed at GHS5.00

“It is also recommended that the iced sachet water should be retailed at 60 pesewas.

“A bag of sachet water (500ml x 30 sachets) will now sell at GHS10.00 from the retail trucks as ex truck price. It is worth noting that the retail price of a bag of sachet water and packs of bottled water from mini shops will be determined by their retail associations, using other determinants such as rent and overheads that feeds into the final retail price.

“However, in the open market, consumers may expect to purchase a bag of sachet water between GHS12.00 and GHS15.00 depending on the shop location,” parts of a press release by the NASPAWAP have said.

The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers insists that although it appreciates the difficulty consumers have to go through to endure these price adjustments, it is left with no choice to come up with the reviews since it cannot compromise on the quality of the end product.