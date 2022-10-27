Rev. Owusu Bempah, six others case adjourned to November 30

The case involving Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International and six others has been adjourned to November 30, by an Accra Circuit Court.

When the matter was called, the prosecution was absent, but the accused persons and their lawyers were present.

The trial judge, Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, therefore, adjourned the matter.

On March 3, this year, the office of the Attorney General called for the case docket to study and advice on it.

The State was billed to call its prosecution witness in the person of Patricia Aseidua, aka Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat, the complainant in the case.

Rev. Owusu Bempah and six other persons were variously facing charges of conspiracy to commit offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, conspiracy to commit threat of death and threat of death.

The other six accused persons are: Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, Kwabena Nyarko, aka Matata, Nana Acheampong, Nana Brown, and Kwame Amoh.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty and admitted to bail in the sum of GHCS100,000.

The accused persons were said to have threatened to kill self-acclaimed fetish priestess-turned-evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa.

Accuse persons allegedly stormed the house of Nana Agradaa on September 8, 2021, with heavily built men amidst shouts, “We will kill you”.

Rev. Owusu Bempah is accused of instructing the men to bring Nana Agradaa out so they could “teach her a lesson”.

The Police, however, moved to the scene in time to avert any clashes.

GNA