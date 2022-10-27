This is not the time for selfish survival deals for one family; Akufo-Addo must put Ghana first – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed doubt over the possibility of President Akufo-Addo sacking Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This week, the calls for the Finance Minister to be removed from office have heightened.

On Tuesday, October 25, 95 members of the Majority Caucus at a press briefing threatened to boycott businesses of government in Parliament unless he removes Ken Ofori-Atta from the Finance Ministry.

in response, President at a meeting with the aggrieved NPP MPs urged them to allow the Finance Minister conclude negotiations with the IMF before their demand can be considered.

However, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the President cannot be trusted to take the bold decision to sack Ken Ofori-Atta.

“Another important consideration is that many Ghanaians cannot trust President Akufo-Addo to dismiss his cousin seeing that he has consistently preferred to put familial benefits above the national interest,” the North Tongu MP shared on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to him, the President must put Ghana first instead of prioritising what he describes as a selfish survival deal for one family.

“This is not the time for selfish survival deals for one family; it is the time to put Ghana first and expeditiously fix the collapsed economy for millions of struggling families,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa adds in his post on Facebook.