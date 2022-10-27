Ghanaians cannot trust Akufo-Addo to dismiss his cousin Ofori-Atta – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is not convinced that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will heed calls for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

On Tuesday, some 95 Members of the Majority Caucus demanded the removal of the Finance Minister, citing the prevailing economic hardships in the country as their action.

In response, President Akufo-Addo called a meeting with the MPs and pleaded with them to hold on with the demand for the removal of the Minister until talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are concluded.

In a press release from the Majority MPs on Wednesday, it said the appeal by the President has been accepted.

With reports suggesting that the talks with the IMF will be completed in three weeks’ time, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghanaians cannot trust President Akufo-Addo to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta who is his cousin.

“We need to also bear in mind that IMF negotiations can take a very long time as we have seen in many countries from Argentina, Greece to Zambia — numerous analysts don’t expect a Ghana-IMF agreement this year.

“Another important consideration is that many Ghanaians cannot trust President Akufo-Addo to dismiss his cousin seeing that he has consistently preferred to put familial benefits above the national interest,” the North Tongu MP said in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Mr. Ablakwa adds that “every single day disastrous Ken and dangerous Charles remain in office, they cause more damage to lives and livelihoods.”

The MP insists that this is not the time for selfish survival deals for one family. He is of the view that it is time for the President to put Ghana first and expeditiously fix the collapsed economy for millions of struggling families to find respite.