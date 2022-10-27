We've agreed Ken Ofori-Atta stays to finish the IMF deal — Majority Caucus

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has been persuaded by President Nana Akufo-Addo to back down on their demand to have the Finance Minister removed.

This was after they were engaged by the President following their call for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen on Tuesday October 25.

According to the Majority, their decision was influenced by the fact that President Akufo-Addo agreed and pleaded with them to allow the Finance Min sister conclude negotiations with the IMF before any decision can be taken on his proposed dismissal.

The majority, in a statement released on Wednesday, October 26, intimated that the President also wants the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill to be done before he can make any determination on the proposed dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta and Mr. Adu Boahen.

As a result, they said, "After deliberations among the Majority Caucus on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, it was agreed to accede to the President's appeal."

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians, who probably thought the development was a way to restore their lost hope in the government and politicians, in general, expressed great disappointment.

Expressing their anger via Twitter, a handle identified as ‘Call Me Sena' said: "We know they won't do anything because we Ghanaians are our problem. Is the military or those that can take this government on letting us down? But the day we will rise is soon approaching.”

Kwame Dapaa bemoaned "Unfortunately, NPP missed another chance of showing they love Ghana and we the followers. Such an important opportunity to redeem the image but see what you posted. Bcoz we campaigned for the party in our hometown, we can't even go back due to some of these upcoming. Disappointed."

Read a copy of the full statement by the Majority caucus below:

26th October 2022

STATEMENT BY THE MAJORITY CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT

Following the Press Conference held on Tuesday, 25th October, 2022 by some Members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament demanding the removal of the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen from office, the President engaged Members of the Caucus and requested that the issue be stood down until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November, 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill after which time the demand shall be acted upon.

After deliberations among the Majority Caucus today Wednesday, 26th October, 2022, it was agreed to accede to the President's appeal.

HON. OSET KYEI-MENSAH-BONSU, MP MAJORITY LEADER AND MINISTER FOR PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS