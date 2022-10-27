Cedi performing badly due to decision by US to hike prime rates of dollar; don’t blame Ken Ofori-Atta - Economist

A Development Economist and a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies (CSPS) at the College of Humanities, University of Ghana, George Domfe has jumped to the defense of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta amid calls for his removal.

According to him, the Finance Minister did a good job in the first term of the current government and does not deserve such treatment.

In his view, the Ghana cedi has depreciated much as a result of US decision to increase its prime rates.

“When you look at Ghana’s growth trajectory prior to 2020, it is clear that the finance minister did an excellent job in managing the economy. However, the influx of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war has eroded the gains.

“Cast your mind back to 2017 when he took over as finance minister,” George Domfe said in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM,

He indicated that, “he managed to stabilise the dollar for a very long time. The dollar until this year was selling at GHC6. This shows the kind of work he did to stabilise it.

“Unfortunately, the US decided to hike their prime rates which is forcing our cedi to fall rapidly. So, I don’t understand the call for his dismissal.”

On Tuesday, 80 Members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament asked the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove the Finance Minister.

They threatened to boycott all businesses of government that are presented to the house including the hearing of the 2023 Budget Statement if the President continues to keep Ken Ofori-Atta at post.