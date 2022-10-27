COVID-19 pandemic has changed the corporate world dramatically - Carl Cruz

Mr. Carl Cruz, Unilever West Africa General Manager has stated that the corporate world has changed dramatically, as business operations pre-covid, during-covid, and post-covid eras have changed the dynamics of management.

Managers must therefore incorporate fast-moving information, communication, and technology into the world of business. “Things are changing rapidly through technology which is becoming a major enabler in the business environment,” Mr. Cruz stated during engagement with students in Tema.

Speaking to tertiary students in Tema on the theme: “Journey to the boardroom,” which is a Unilever initiative to groom youth into the business environment, the Unilever West Africa General Manager identified diversity as a critical operational mechanism for the sustenance of companies.

He, therefore, urged managers to take reasonable risks, challenge the status quo and carry staff along, stressing “Operational diversity as a business mechanism places values on differences of cultural backgrounds, skills, and demographics of its stakeholders at management, employees, and supply chain levels for the sake of survival”.

He noted that managers must at all times recognize that the success or otherwise of the organization hinges on staff largely, “leaders must demonstrate when to descend with workers into the trenches to get things fixed and when to stand at the rooftop and issued instructions,”.

He, therefore, charges leaders to appreciate the workers, “as both new and old workers have a lot to offer toward the growth of the organization, we must blend the zeal of the new employee with the experiences of the old staff to keep the wheel of the company moving”.

Mr. Cruz also urged the youth to identify pillars of life, which include characteristics of being humble as humility opens doors.

Other pillars, include setting one’s purpose, acknowledging parents’ roles in the developmental process, developing and shaping the sense of responsibility, staying focused, ability to face difficult situations, and at the same time being patient yet persevering.

Mr. Cruz also urged the youth to acknowledge their strengths and weakness; should not allow their glorious past to get in the way of their future; face facts and be realistic; decisions that must not be taken out of emotions, and learn to iron out professional differences.

The Unilever West Africa General Manager also urged the youth in particular and workers, in general, to learn to adjust to people of different cultures, and environments; maintain friends throughout, while stressing that frustration also serves as part of one’s transition from one stage to the other.

Mr. Michael Otchere Duah, Head of Human Resources Unilever Ghana explained 100 students across the country participated in the grooming section online while 30 were physically present at the center for the lectures.

He said Unilever has developed flagship projects to prepare the youth for the place of work stressing that with more than 400 brands around the world, there are plenty of amazing prospects at Unilever for career starters and experienced professionals.

Mr. Duah explained that the company works in collaboration with University administrators to select students to participate in their grooming process.

Mr. Paul Agbai, Unilever Human Resources Business Partner, Function West Africa identified some of the flagship initiatives of the company as Unilever Brand Ambassadors, Unilever Ideal Trophy, and Unilever Future Leaders Programme among others.