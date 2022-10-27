[Video] I’ll beat Akufo-Addo If I meet him on the street; he keeps insulting intelligence of Ghanaians everyday – Odike fumes

Founder and Leader of United Front Party Akwasi Addae Odike has vowed to physically teach President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo a lesson if he meets him on the streets.

It would be recalled that some 80 parliamentarians from the Majority Caucus on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 called on President Akufo-Addo to sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry.

They also threatened to boycott the reading of the 2023 budget statement in Parliament if the President fails to comply with their demand. According to them, the Finance Minister is not fit to remain at post following the worsening economic crisis.

But the President in response has asked for more time for the embattled Finance Minister to conclude negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before any decision can be taken on his resignation.

Reacting to this in an interview on Hot 93.9FM’s ‘Dwene Ho Biom” political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu, Odike alleged that Akufo-Addo has given Finance Ministry as a reward to Ken Ofori-Atta for helping him become President.

According to him, President considers the interest of Ken Ofori-Atta above the interest of the suffering Ghanaians.

For this reason, he said he would teach President Akufo-Addo a lesson when they face-to-face on the streets.

“Whiles Ghanaians are saying that Akufo-Addo should sack Ken Ofori-Atta, you’re (Akufo-Addo) also saying because he invested huge sum of money in the Party so you can’t sack him…Ahh, you know something, let me meet you on the street right now …like you would see something. That's why you have surround yourself with soldiers,” Odike said on Hot 93.9FM angrily.

Sounding overly disdained, Odike stated that President Akufo-Addo keep insulting the intelligence of Ghanaians and irritating people with his posture.

Watch excerpts of the interview: