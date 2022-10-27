I will address the nation on Ghana’s economy this Sunday - Akufo-Addo

27.10.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that he will be delivering an address to the nation this weekend.

Over the last few months, there has been several calls from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) including finance experts and Civil Society Organisations for the President to address the nation on the worsening economic crisis.

Finally, the President has now agreed to those calls.

In an official communique from the President via his social media page, he disclosed that he will address the nation on the Ghanaian economy on Sunday, October 30.

“I will be addressing the nation on the economy on Sunday, 30th October, 2022 at 8pm. Watch it live on @NAkufoAddo, GTV and all major news networks across the country. #BouncingBackTogether,” President Akufo-Addo posted on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama will today, Thursday, October 27, also address the country on the poor state of the Ghanaian economy and the severe hardships facing Ghanaians.