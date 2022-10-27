Cedi stabilisation, cost of living dominates Akufo-Addo’s engagement with economic groups — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s engagement with some economic groups in the country was all geared towards the need to stabilise Ghana’s economic crisis.

Addressing the Presidential Press Corps at the Jubilee House after a two-day broad consultation between the President and the economic stakeholders, the Information Minister said the deliberations so far were smooth and fruitful.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday and Wednesday met with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Ghana Association of Bankers, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Transport Operators.

Others included the Forex Bureau Association of Ghana, the Market Women, the Ghana Employers Association, the Private Enterprise Federation and the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

The meetings were essential to update the groups on the government’s engagement with the IMF and seek their buy-ins and consider the country’s future economic policy.

According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the President’s consultations with the groups were important considering the high cost of living and the implications of the government’s talks with the IMF which was concluding very soon.

He said the cost of living, the stabilisation of the Cedi and the growth and expansion of the economy was big on the agenda, adding: “These discussions have gone very smoothly.”

The government’s expectation, according to the Information Minister, was that the discussions would form part of what the President and cabinet would be considering over the weekend “before making some decision and then on Sunday, he (President) will have the opportunity to address the nation and we take the steps from there.”