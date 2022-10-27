Second they came for the NPP Appointees
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a NPP Appointee
Then they came for the NDC Appointees
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a NDC Appointee
Then they came for the TUC Executives
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a TUC Executive
Then they came for the UTAG Executives
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a UTAG Executive
Then they came for some GJA Members
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a GJA Member
Then they came for some Radio Presenters
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Radio Presenter
Then they shot innocent bystanders during General Elections
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a bystander
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak for me.
This poem ‘SECOND THEY CAME’ by Magnus Naabe RexDanquah, ‘The Ghanaian’, dated Thursday, 6th January, 2022 is a sequel to Martin Niemöller’s piece: ‘FIRST THEY CAME’.