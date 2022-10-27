Second they came for the NPP Appointees

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a NPP Appointee

Then they came for the NDC Appointees

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a NDC Appointee

Then they came for the TUC Executives

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a TUC Executive

Then they came for the UTAG Executives

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a UTAG Executive

Then they came for some GJA Members

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a GJA Member

Then they came for some Radio Presenters

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Radio Presenter

Then they shot innocent bystanders during General Elections

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a bystander

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak for me.

This poem ‘SECOND THEY CAME’ by Magnus Naabe RexDanquah, ‘The Ghanaian’, dated Thursday, 6th January, 2022 is a sequel to Martin Niemöller’s piece: ‘FIRST THEY CAME’.