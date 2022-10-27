NPP MPs' call for Ofori-Atta's sacking is monumental embarrassment to Akufo-Addo — Prof. Gyampo

President Nana Akufo-Addo was heavily embarrassed by a demand by Members of Parliament from his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for him to sack the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen, a Professor at the University of Ghana Ransford Gyampo, has said.

He described the situation as “a monumental embarrassment to the President” while speaking on the New Day show with Roland Walker on TV3 Wednesday October 26.

It creates the impressions that he doesn’t want to take the view of others and it doesn’t help, Prof Gyampo added.

The Majority caucus in Parliament have threatened to boycott the presentation and debate on the 2023 budget statement if President Akufo-Addo does not remove theMr Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen.

The NPP MPs believe that the prevailing economic situation in the country does not make it right for the two gentlemen to remain in office hence the President must ask them to go.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, a lawmaker for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi said “We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentients.

“We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Chares Adu Boahen.

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster.

“We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer.

“We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate.

