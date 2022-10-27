NDG Summit: NDA to facilitate the launch of five-year Medium Term Development Strategy

27.10.2022 LISTEN

The Northern Development Authority (NDA) and the five Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) in Northern Ghana with support from development partners and the STAR Ghana Foundation are partnering for the 2022 Northern Ghana Development (NGD) summit under the theme: “Agenda for Rapid Transformation and Job Creation in a secure and peaceful Northern Ghana.”

A partnership between government, development partners, private sector and Civil Society Organisations.

The 2022 Northern Ghana Development Summit (NGDS) builds on the achievements and roadmaps of the 2021 NGDS held in Jirapa in November 2021.

Following the outcomes of the inaugural NDA multi-stakeholder consultation with Development Partners led by His Excellency the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and further engagements with the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), line Ministries, Departments and Agencies Development Partners (DPs), International Non–Governmental Organizations (INGOs) Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Traditional Authorities, Faith Based Organizations (FBOs), and local communities across Northern Ghana to develop a Medium Term Development Strategy (MDTS) in line with the NDA Act 963, 2017.

The focus of the 2022 NGDS therefore, is to launch the MTDS. The concept note provides the objectives, themes, relevant speakers and a detailed schedule for the Summit and Investment Fair.

The NGDS is an annual convening platform that brings together state and non-state actors, including institutions and individuals to one big forum to assess, discuss and recommend actions to accelerate the progress of development in Northern Ghana.

Historical Background

The NGDS, formerly known as the “Mole Series” initiated in 2001 was reactivated in 2019 by STAR Ghana in close collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Councils and the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

The 2022 Northern Ghana Development Summit

The 2022 Summit prioritizes the launch of the NDA Five-Year Medium Term Development Strategy (MTDS) dubbed “Agenda for Rapid Transformation and Job Creation” in collaboration with Development Partners.

The Summit is planned to span two (2) days with the first day being the opening ceremony and launch of the MTDS by H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, alongside presentations on key thematic areas from the MTDS.

The second day is an Investment Fair to highlight private sector development needs, opportunities and game changing investment projects captured in the MTDS. The two days programme offers opportunities for the exhibition of products and services by businesses and corporate bodies.

It is worth mentioning that the two days summit will form part of one-week sequential activity, christened “the NDA Week” to be led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Thematic Topics

Increasing household incomes in Northern Ghana through sustainable agricultural production systems.

Accelerate human development in Northern Ghana through access to quality Social Services

Promotion of private sector actions for delivering broad-based and inclusive economic growth in the Northern Ghana

Sustaining livelihoods in Northern Ghana through capacity development of local communities on land governance, biodiversity conservation and climate justice

Social cohesion, peace and security in Northern Ghana Features of the Investment Fair  Presentations on investment opportunities, business climate, procedures, incentives in the context of the MTDS  Business to business facilitations – B2b  Investment promotions in key projects captured in the MTDS  Exhibition  Signing of Cooperation Agreements.

Participants

However, the event seeks to bring together over 150 Stakeholders across the country. This includes Development Partners, the five Regional Coordinating Councils in Northern Ghana, their Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Coordinating Councils, Civil Society Organizations, Clergy, Private Sector, Media, “Friends of the North”, Youth and Women groups including Persons with Disabilities shall participate in this 2-day event.

Purpose:

The purpose of the summit is to launch and operationalize the MTDS, highlighting the key objectives, intervention areas and results matrix.

Expected Outcomes:

The Medium-Term Development Strategy (MTDS) launched. A framework for operationalizing the strategic objectives developed. Stakeholder commitments (Government, Development Partners, Private Sector, and CSOs) for the execution of the Strategy secured. An Investment Fair to highlight private sector development and investment opportunities organized.

Facilitating Partners

The Northern Development Authority in collaboration with the five Regional Coordinating Councils of northern Ghana, Heads of Cooperation and Missions, STAR Ghana Foundation, INGO Forum, GIPC, CSO and SIGA.