UN Ghana concludes 77th United Nations Day celebrations with colourful reception

Founded on October 24, 1945, the United Nations (UN), this month (October 2022) has clocked 77 years.

Before the official commemoration, several organisations under the UN held their annual meetings to reiterate its objectives and goals (the Sustainable Development Goals), the most notable among such meetings being the 77th UN General Assembly which was officially opened on Tuesday, September 13 in New York, United States of America (USA).

Various resident offices in the 193 member countries also joined their mother organisation to mark the valuable ceremony, including the United Nations office in Ghana under the theme "Solidarity, Sustainability, and Science," a theme that demonstrates how the UN intends to include all countries and leave no one behind in its global economic redemption journey.

On the event day, H.E Charles Abani, the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Ghana, together with his staff, the various UN organisations in Ghana, the government of Ghana and some members of the Ghanaian community, congregated at the UN House in Accra to mark the event.

Setting the event in motion was a performance from the Young Leaders Group (YoLe), who gave a relatable recitation about the numerous UN achievements and contributions to the development of Ghana, Africa, and the entirety of the globe.

Each of the performers first took a characterization of the various organisations under the UN, such as UNESCO, UNFPA, WHO, UNICEF, etc., and reiterated their objectives followed by a brief drama citing some challenges the international organisation seeks to eliminate via the SDGs, some of them being maternal mortality, teenage pregnancy, domestic violence, forced marriages, and others.

The Resident Coordinator, after the event had been set on track, in his welcome address, reiterated the numerous contributions made by the UN to Ghana and the entire world population, as well as the astonishing contributions made to the UN by Ghana, through the provision of security and also astute minds to aid the actualization of the UN's objectives.

Outstanding Ghanaian representatives to the UN, such as the late Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General; Mohammed Ibn Chambas, former SRSG for UNOWAS; Mary Chinnery Hesse, first female DDG of ILO; Hanna Tetteh, currently the SRSG/Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa; and Eugene Owusu, currently a presidential advisor on the SDGs, were all mentioned and applauded.

H.E Abani again appreciated the corporation of Ghana's government to the UN and also assured Ghanaians that the UN would aid the country in its economic recovery plan with evidence of how the international body helped Ghana in counselling and financial terms to the tune of $440m during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Government of Ghana, the UN resolutely supported Ghana's ambitious development plan to be on track with the SDGs commitments through the Country Preparedness and Response Programme (CPRP) and the Socio-Economic Response and Recovery Plan (SERRP) – all of which were anchored in our promise of the 2018–2022 Cooperation Framework – to deliver change in four key areas amounting to some $440m over the 5 year period,” the Resident Cordinator highlighted.

In furtherance, he promised, "Through our proposed new Cooperation Framework, once signed, we will commit at least $500m to support Ghana's development priorities between 2023 and 2025—showing at least a 25% increase from the previous period."

"The UN on this important day recommits to supporting Ghana and providing catalytic and transformative assistance that will enable Ghana to recover from global challenges, build back better and achieve the SDGs," his speech concluded.

Representing the Ghanaian government at the reception, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and MP for Tatala, Mr. Thomas Mbomba, in his speech, also reaffirmed Ghana's eagerness to continuously value the principles enshrined in the UN charter as well as contribute in all corners she can, such as security-wise, as the Resident Coordinator himself appreciated that Ghana is the 10th overall and 1st in terms of providing female security to the UN.

"Ghana will continue to value the principles enshrined in the UN charter. I urge all of us Ghanaians to reaffirm our sheer promise in many ways to achieve inclusive economic growth."

Right after the speeches, a toast was made by the entire personalities present to mark the road to the culmination of this year's UN Day as the reception was proceeded with merry-making, which was accompanied by refreshments, dancing to sweet and melodious musical tunes, as well as relationship building and networking.

Speaking via a recorded video, Ghanaian UN Goodwill ambassadors such as Rocky Dawuni, a musician, and Claudia Lumour, also emphasised the need for a communal effort to meet the SDGs in Ghana.

To make the celebration more enjoyable, the present personalities again experienced amusing performances from Ghana Dance Ensemble, a cultural troupe, a well-created spoken word from the Gifted One-Akakpo, and finally, a musical performance from Delalie, the "Jollof" hitmaker.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, some members of the Ghanaian community, media personnel, and the host--the UN community in Ghana, headed by H.E Charles Abani, and was primarily to re-echo the tremendous achievements of the UN in the development of the world as well as its zeal to seek the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).