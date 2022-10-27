We will do everything we can to support Dasstech — CEO of Dorgbetor foundation

Mr Dorgbetor, the Chief executive of John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation has hinted the foundation will do everything to place Dabala Senior High Technical School on the map.

He said it has been their aim to partner with schools that impact youths and looking at the link between primary schools and the secondary school, there has been a need to support Dasstech.

Mr Dorgbetor who was speaking at the 2nd speech and prize giving day at Dabala Senior High Technical School said, the students need to be supported in order to become world transformers in the future.

He admonished students to always have a growth mindset and take charge of every opportunity adding “ they should make good use of the free education system very well”.

Mr. Dorgbetor asked parents to also encourage their children to learn and resist taking them from the classroom to the farm.

“Parents; the foundation’s effort will be useless if you do not encourage your children to learn and stay in school. When it gets better for your children, you are the first people to enjoy not the foundation," he said.

The Chief executive officer of John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation also asked teachers to be mindful of the words they use on their students though some children could be irritating.

He asked the students to sit up and learn so that their results and the school's performance would get better.

“When I heard the results, I told myself this is too bad and I want the next time we come we want to hear 60 per cent change”, he said.

Madam Rose Nyawuto, the headmistress of Dabala Senior High Technical School applauded the support of John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation adding it has come at the time the school needed it most.

She bemoans the dwindling academic performance of the school in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“The school’s performance in the core subject in WASSCE has not been encouraging, The percentage score in mathematics keeps dropping; from 15.3 per cent in 2019 to 2.2 per cent in 2021,” she said.

The headmistress of Dabala Senior High Technical School said there was a little improvement in the percentage score from grade A1 to grade C6 in the 2021 WASSCE adding that the school has put in numerous intervention programs to make the academic performance better which will definitely yield results.

She added the school has a lot of challenges and most of them are in relation to facilities and called on stakeholders to come to their aid.

Mr. Seth Kwasi Agbi, the District Chief Executive of South Tongu District mentioned the theme for the speech and prize-giving day has been well chosen since the discipline has become a necessity for success.

“You as students need to be disciplined, sacrifice and control your behavior to be able to excel in your academic work. I believe if you continue to behave well and take your academic work seriously, there is no doubt you won't excel,” he said.

He promised the District Assembly will continue to support Dasstech in infrastructural development adding “I will provide some quantity of desks in 2023 to facilitate teaching and learning”.

The second speech and prize-giving day was on the theme “Discipline, the hallmark of Academic Excellence”.

The John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation donated 10 computers, 10 streetlights and also promised to provide new uniforms to the Dabala Senior High Technical School after the headmistress called for support for the uniforms of the cadet.

The foundation also sponsored the prizes and certificates given to the students on the speech and prize-giving day.

Mr Dorgbetor also indicated that John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation would set up a scholarship scheme for the best students to get their tuition fee and a computer after completing.

John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation was established in 2007 in commemoration of the late John D.K Dorgbetor who stood for community development and youth empowerment.

The motive of the foundation was to give every child the best educational opportunities as desired by D.K Dorgbetor since he understands the difficulties in climbing the academic ladder.

The foundation has supported a lot of schools in the Volta region and donated mono desks to every child in the Agbogbla junior high school among others.