NDC is not an option; trust NPP to resolve economic challenges - Richard Ahiagbah beg Ghanaians

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Richard Ahiagbah has appealed to the Ghanaians to keep faith in the ruling party.

In a post on his social media, he stressed that the NPP government will resolve the economic challenges facing the country.

He is pleading with Ghanaians not to consider the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as an alternative to the current government.

“The economic challenges Ghanaians have had to endure these past months under the NPP will be resolved. But please make no mistake, the NDC is not an option. The government is working hard to fix it. Support NPP to deliver,” Mr. Richard Ahiagbah appealed to the citizenry in a post on his Twitter on Wednesday, October 26.

In the last few months, many Ghanaians have lamented the severe hardships brought about by high inflation and increasing depreciation of the cedi, especially against the US Dollar.

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has also called for the removal of the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to bring relief to Ghanaians.

According to the caucus, if President Akufo-Addo refuses to get rid of the Finance Minister, they will boycott all government businesses including the hearing of the 2023 Budget Statement that will be presented in Parliament in November.