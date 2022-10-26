Citizens’ Coalition proposes 5 morale-boosting measures gov’t needs to take to build confidence, offer relief to citizens

The Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance, simply known as the Citizens’ Coalition has indicated that in the midst of the economic challenges facing the country, the government’s response has been woefully ineffective.

As a result, the Coalition at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 26, has made five demands in the form of proposals to build confidence in the State and offer some relief to citizens.

Without any delay, the Citizens Coalition has urged President Akufo-Addo to heed the calls from the Majority Caucus and remove the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta from that role.

Below are all five demands made by the Citizens’ Coalition:

1. We endorse the call by many citizens, the majority of NPP MPs and many wellmeaning Ghanaians who have asked for the dismissal of the Finance Minister and his Deputies. We commend the Majority MPs for taking this important step as his dismissal or resignation would restore some confidence in Ghana’s financial market. This should be done without delay.

2. The President should urgently take morale boosting measures by reshuffling his Ministers. Given what has transpired over the last year, it is evident that they have not been excellent. Certainly, the team that led us to the current crisis cannot steer us out of it.

3. The President should reduce the total number of Ministers and Deputies to no more than 70. This will signal a clear commitment to reducing public expenditure as corroborated by the Majority Leader sometime in July. The Citizens’ Coalition welcomes the call by Occupy Ghana for a lean government.

Based on the Professor Yaa Ntiamoah Baidu Presidential Committee on Emoluments Report of June 2020, the average monthly basic salary of a minister/deputy minister is GHS 30,000. Reducing the current 85 Ministers and Deputies to 70, particularly deputy ministers. will save the taxpayer more than GHS 5 million per year.

In addition, the state will save the cost of a fully furnished official residence or 20% of consolidated salary in lieu of housing, 24- hour security, one 4-wheel drive and one salon vehicle fueled and chauffeured, medical and a gratuity of 4 month’s salary per year of service for each Minister/Deputy Minister.

4. Government must urgently convene a national stakeholder platform for a discussion and citizens buy-in into the medium-term development plan for the country. We should learn critical lessons from the challenges of the rollout of the E-Levy and not introduce a ‘fait accompli’ proposal to people through Parliament by way of a national budget. These ideas should be discussed extensively before it is finalized with the IMF and Parliament.

5. Parliament has resumed sitting for the last session of this year. The Cabinet must without delay lay the Code of Conduct for Public Officer Holders Bill before the House for deliberation and passage.