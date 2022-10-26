ModernGhana logo
26.10.2022 Social News

War against galamsey requires collective effort — Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

By Reporter
A former Afigya Kwabre South constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known in public life COKA wants all hands on deck in the fight against illegal mining in Ghana.

COKA who appears worried over the recent spate of illegal mining (galamsey) has made a clarion call on Ghanaians to come together and fight the menace destroying water bodies and forest reserves in the country.

Speaking on a radio interview on Monday, October 24, 2022, he said, "We all have a role to play, as far as galamsey is concerned. None should be left out. Winning this war is not a man's business. It requires collective efforts…chiefs, media, civilians, everybody; I mean all hands on deck. We must also not be party centered. Lest we lose the fight."

He maintains that mining is not a bad venture. However, it becomes problematic when the right procedures are not followed in acquiring license and in mining the mineral.

"Joel,-(pointing to the host of the program), we're not saying it's wrong of mine, No! What we insist is for people in this business to go through the right channels. We're losing our farms and water bodies to galamsey, that should be a source of worry. When it comes to galamsey, we're all guilty until we stand up to it and fight it head-on. I'm confident with this approach we'll win together," he said.

Recently, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo have called for a non-partisan approach to fighting illegal mining in the country.

