Listen to Majority MPs and sack Ofori-Atta without delay – Citizens’ Coalition to Akufo-Addo

The Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance, simply known as the Citizens’ Coalition has commended the Majority Caucus in Parliament for pushing for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Some 80 Majority MPs on Tuesday addressed the media in Parliament and threatened President Akufo-Addo to get rid of the Finance Minister if he wants them to attend to businesses of his government when it is presented to the house.

The MPs warned that if the President fails to replace the Finance Minister, they will not even be present for the hearing of the 2023 budget statement in November.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 26, the Citizens’ Coalition backed the call by the Majority Caucus, insisting that the President should act without delay.

According to Dr. Kojo Asante who is a leading member of the Coalition, sacking Ken Ofori-Atta will instill some confidence in Ghana’s financial market.

“We endorse the call by many citizens, the majority of NPP MPs, and many well-meaning Ghanaians who have asked for the dismissal of the Finance Minister and his Deputies. We commend the Majority MPs for taking this important step as his dismissal or resignation would restore some confidence in Ghana’s financial market. This should be done without delay,” Dr. Kojo Asante told the media.

He disclosed the importance of the press conference saying that it is crucial for the coalition to share its grave and deep concerns about the deteriorating economic conditions in our country, and the government’s turbid response so far.

Among various demands, the Coalition wants President Akufo-Addo to urgently take morale-boosting measures by reshuffling his Ministers.

He insists from what has transpired in the country in the past year where the citizenry continues to suffer severe hardships, it is evident that appointees have not performed excellently in any way.