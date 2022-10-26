Who is Kyei Mensah Bonsu to challenge Bagbin; when Speaker was practicing law he was selling spare parts — Murtala Mohammed

26.10.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has lambasted the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for challenging the ruling of Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin on the case of absentee Sarah Adwoa Safo.

In Parliament on Wednesday, the Speaker ruled that the report of the Privileges Committee on absentee MP Sarah Adwoa Safo be debated by plenary including two other absentee MPs.

The Speaker argued that Parliament will vote to determine whether the embattled MP's seat should be declared vacant or not.

On the floor, Sueme MP Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah challenged the ruling, insisting that the Speaker acted wrongly.

He said the Speakers ruling is unfortunate, absurd and inconsistent.

The Majority Leader at a press briefing vowed to challenge the ruling of the Speaker.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Tamale Central MP Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed who was not happy with the utterances of the Majority Leader on the floor of the House lambasted him.

According to him, at the time Majority Leader was selling spare parts at Sueme Magazine Speaker Alban Bagbin was practicing law and for that reason, Majority Leader has no right to challenge Speaker's ruling in the manner he did.

“I’m saying that for him to think that the committee takes a decision and that is final, is ignorant of the law, is ignorant of the Standing Orders. A committee of Parliament is working for the plenary.

“The same committee exonerated the other two members and brought the report to parliament for a decision to be taken. Why didn’t Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu argue? He was comfortable then and debated the issue here for the report of the committee to be adopted,” the Tamale Central MP told journalists in parliament.

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed continued, “He said that Hon. Bagbin doesn’t understand the law. Hon. Bagbin has been in practice as a lawyer for several years. At the time when he (Bagbin) was practicing you Kyei you were selling spare parts at Magazine. That’s what you were doing.”

According to the Tamale Central MP, Mr. Speaker ruled in perfecto of the law.