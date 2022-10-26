Chiefs should be at centre of ‘galamsey’ fight — Jacob Osei Yeboah

26.10.2022 LISTEN

Jacob Osei Yeboah, an independent Candidate in the 2012 Presidential election has suggested that chiefs be at the centre of the fight against illegal mining otherwise known as 'galamsey”.

He said the push for the menace to cease could not be achieved if chiefs were not involved, because they were custodians of the lands.

“Unless our traditional leaders are at the centre of it, it will be very difficult for us to fight it because they are the custodians of the land; the activity is happening on their lands,” he said.

Mr Yeboah called for an alternative means of livelihood for the masses, saying illegal mining was connected to the survival of many.

“…You cannot use the Military to solve it. If you don’t even take care, husbands and wives will even fight because it is money,” he said.

He said bureaucracies, delays and categorisation in the issuance of licences and lack of monitoring of the activities of small-scale miners were contributory factors to the menace.

“When you visit the sites, there is no difference between the person who has a license and the galamseyer because they are all using the same methods. The use and form of segregation in issuing out licenses is an issue. It takes quite a long time. All these affect the fight,” he noted.

Recently, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, held a close-door meeting with heads of religious organisations on their involvement in the 'galamsey' fight.

GNA