Mole to address national sanitation challenges

To address national sanitation challenges, the 2022 ‘MOLE XXXIII’ Conference has identified five thematic subjects for experts to discuss to demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services delivery.

The five sub-themes focus on the Area-Wide Approaches in WASH Service Delivery; Multi-stakeholder Partnerships in WASH Service Delivery; Innovative WASH Financing; Shared Accountability for WASH Services Delivery; Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning in WASH Service Delivery.

According to the 2022 Mole Conference working document obtained by the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) the expert at the conference will analyze equitable service delivery methods and innovations that promote universal access to WASH services.

The 2022 Mole Conference is on the general theme: “Ghana’s Commitment to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Connecting Systems to bridge service delivery gaps,” slated for Sunday, October 30th to Friday, November 4th at Elimina in the Central Region.

M-CODe information also shows that the sub-themes seek to stimulate discussions around best practices in school WASH delivery, health, and WASH, Market-based models in WASH services, and environmental sanitation, with special emphasis on waste management and the best way to sustain the current gains in handwashing practice.

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) which is participating in the 2022 Mole Conference through the sponsorship of World Vision Ghana and the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) will join other experts to examine the current sanitation financing models and mechanisms and institutional arrangements for delivering equitable and inclusive WASH services with improved sustainability mechanisms.

The conference will also recommend promising solutions for improving access to safe drinking water, paying attention to equity issues, water safety, and sustainable management of Ghana’s WASH resources.

The stakeholders will focus on partnerships and collaboration with Education, Health, Economic, and Environment sectors, and their role to contribute to access to universal access to WASH by 2030.

The conference will also focus on best practices in the application of WASH subsidy as well as explore other private sector financing options, and highlight emerging innovations that deliver cost-effective WASH solutions with increased private sector participation.

The M-CODe examination of the detailed programme for the Mole Conference also shows that the expert will analyze the current accountability mechanisms for sustainable WASH services delivery.

It will also share accountability as an important tenet for accelerating sustained progress, strengthening collaboration, reinforcing inclusive participation, and connecting systems; especially through sharing information and ensuring transparency to meet commitments and obligations.

The role of the Government, NGOs and the Private sector in WASH service delivery will be discussed.

The M-CODe has also observed that the conference will throw light on sector monitoring, evaluation, and learning systems and approaches including the Sector Information System (SIS).

The BASIS, ESICAPS, Hackathon, DIMES, and other sub-sector as well as Monitoring and Evaluation frameworks and approaches will be discussed as their relevance to evidence-based data gathering, analysis, reporting, and effective decision-making. Other innovations in ICT for WASH would feature in this sub-theme.