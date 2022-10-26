If Ken Ofori-Atta falls sick will IMF negotiations cease? – Manasseh Azure kicks against Akufo-Addo's excuses

Ghanaian investigative journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni has shot down the defense mounted for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following calls for his dismissal by members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

On Tuesday, Members of Parliament elected on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) addressed the media in Parliament and called on the President to dismiss the Finance Minister.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, lawmaker for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi stressed that Majority MPs are unhappy with the current state of the economy where citizens are subjected to unprecedented hardships.

“We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentients.

“We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Chares Adu Boahen,” he told the press.

Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi continued, “We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster.

“We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer.

“We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate.”

Reports have indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Majority MPs to hold on and allow Ken Ofori-Atta to conclude the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The argument from many who have defended the Finance Minister is that sacking him in the middle of the negotiations with be a disruption.

Reacting to that argument, Manasseh Azure noted that those assertions are unfounded. According to him, negotiations will continue with the Fund even if the Finance Minister falls sick or God forbid, lose his life.

“God forbid, but if Ken Ofori-Atta falls sick or dies, will the IMF negotiations cease? The excuse that his removal will derail the IMF negotiations is what we call in Gurune nagenbeto,” the renowned Investigative Journalist posted on Twitter on Wednesday.