Quality education has suffered under Akufo-Addo government – Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has challenged the Education Ministry's assertion that the quality of education has improved under the Akufo-Addo administration.

“Clearly, if we are talking about quality, then we ought to be looking at the output of the persons who are receiving the education and training,” Dr. Apaak said on The Point of View.

He also said the results of exams like the BECE were indicative of a lack of progress.

“If for nothing at all, if you were to look at the outcomes of the BECE results in rural parts of the country… certainly, you would know that quality has suffered.”

Dr. Apaak, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, felt the government was also failing on the infrastructure front.

“There are so many schools that are so dilapidated with no furniture. It creates a situation where people don't feel encouraged. They don't even find school attractive.”

On the show, the Education Ministry Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng, pointed to the review of curriculum and infrastructure development as signs of improvement in the quality of education.

He also said the double-track situation was being addressed and phased out satisfactorily.

“No school currently runs that double track within the context of where you have two cohorts and one staying in the house and one other having to be in the school.”

“You cannot change a system overnight. It is going to take time. It is a process,” Mr. Kwarteng also said.

