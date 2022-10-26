GPRTU to increase transport fares by 19% from October 29

26.10.2022 LISTEN

After intervention by President Nana Akufo-Addo, The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has agreed to a 19% increment in transport fares instead of the proposed 35%.

The increment will take effect from Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The current increment was concluded during a meeting between the GPRTU and President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Presidency.

The GPRTU noted that soaring prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps accounted for the increase.

The Industrial Relations Officer for GPRTU, Abbas Imoro made the disclosure in an interview on Otec FM’s morning show, “Nyansapo” hosted by Captain Koda, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

“Effective Saturday, October 25, 2022, transport fares across the country have been increased by 19%. A communiqué will be released soon concerning the new fares.

“We have been considerate of the increment. This would have been increased to 35% but President Nana Addo intervened and pleaded for 19%," he stated.

He pleaded with commuters to bear with them considering the frequent increments in fuel prices, adding, “we have sacrificed to contain it but we can no longer bear these consequences.”