About 95 majority MPs support dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that there is overwhelming pressure by some NPP Members of Parliament on the President to sack the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

On Tuesday, some members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament declared that they will boycott any government business that comes to the august House should the President refuses to dismiss the Finance Minister from his post.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has indicated that as many as 95 majority MPs are in support of the dismissal of the Finance Minister.

According to him, he goes with the demands of the Majority MPs as their leader.

“If you are a leader, you listen to what the flock is saying.

“What came out to the fore after yesterday is that an overwhelming majority of the MPs aligned with the request to sack the Minister.

“When we met at the caucus, there were about 95 members who showed support,” Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu shared.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly asked the Majority caucus to allow Ken Ofori-Atta to conclude the negotiations with the IMF before any decision can be taken.